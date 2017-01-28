98.5 The Fox - Bakersfield's Classic Rock
98.5 The Fox - Bakersfield's Classic Rock

On-Air Now

Days After Death, a Body Remains Alive

Why January 29th Matters In Rock History

PHOTOS: The Best of Our 2017 iHeart80s Party

Stink Bugs Can Change the Taste of Your Wine

Man Who Killed 21 Cats May Be Deemed a Sex Offender

You Can Get David Bowie's 'Genie' Handwriting For $50k

Why January 28th Matters In Rock History

Audioslave, 'Like a Stone' - Classic Video

Actor John Hurt Has Died At The Age Of 77

Bakersfield Cigarfest 2017!

Joan Jett Does The Mary Tyler Moore TV Theme Song

Young Surfer Unknowingly Shares Wave With Shark

x

title

Content Goes Here

*
Outbrain Pixel