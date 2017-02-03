98.5 The Fox - Bakersfield's Classic Rock
98.5 The Fox - Bakersfield's Classic Rock

On-Air Now

Why February 5th Matters In Rock History

Man's 140-Pound Tumor Likely Started as Ingrown Hair

Black Sabbath Is Over

Watch Black Sabbath Play Their Final Show

Super Bowl Flashback: Kiss Rocks a Dr. Pepper Ad

Why February 4th Matters In Rock History

Ozzy Osbourne Reflects on Black Sabbath's Final Show

It's The Ghost Of Spuds MacKenzie!

Ever Seen Someone Rock Out On A Skateboard Guitar With A Flask?

Watch The US Debut Of The Ronnie James Dio Hologram

Melissa McCarthy's Hilarious Super Bowl Ad Debuts

Watch Black Sabbath Perform Their Last Show In London

x

title

Content Goes Here

*
Outbrain Pixel