Toggle navigation
98.5 The Fox - Bakersfield's Classic Rock
98.5 The Fox - Bakersfield's Classic Rock
On-Air
Bob & Tom
Anne Erickson
Mike Bell
Nikki Sixx
Big Rig
Doc Reno
Ken Dashow
Morgen
View Full Schedule
Music
Listen on iHeartRadio
Just Played
Media
Fake-A-Palooza 2016
Bikini Calendar Girls 2016
Rock Babe News
Babes
Photos
Connect
Events Calendar
iHeartMedia Communities
Facebook
Discount Deals
Advertise
Job Opportunities
Contests
Win tickets to Brian Regan!
Free Movie Friday
George Thorogood
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Bob & Tom Every Weeekday Morning
Win: Tickets to George Thorogood!
Get Everything You Need To Know About Super Bowl LI!
Begins Wednesday March 22, 2017!
Win: Tickets to the movies from Atom Tickets!
previous
next
On-Air Now
7pm - 12am
It's The Ghost Of Spuds MacKenzie!
Ever Seen Someone Rock Out On A Skateboard Guitar With A Flask?
Watch The US Debut Of The Ronnie James Dio Hologram
Melissa McCarthy's Hilarious Super Bowl Ad Debuts
Watch Black Sabbath Perform Their Last Show In London
ICYMI: Last Night On Sixx Sense
George Thorogood, 'Bad to the Bone' - Flashback Friday
Lambert, Corden Battle To Be the Better Queen Frontman
Why February 3rd Matters In Rock History
Songs from Super Bowl Commercials
Babysitter Finds Ingenious Way To Carry Baby
Tattoo Artist Under Fire For What He Did To His Cat
x
See Full Playlist
98.5 The Fox
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from 98.5 The Fox to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.