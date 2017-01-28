Toggle navigation
98.5 The Fox - Bakersfield's Classic Rock
98.5 The Fox - Bakersfield's Classic Rock
On-Air
Bob & Tom
Anne Erickson
Mike Bell
Nikki Sixx
Big Rig
Doc Reno
Ken Dashow
Morgen
View Full Schedule
Music
Listen on iHeartRadio
Just Played
Media
Fake-A-Palooza 2016
Bikini Calendar Girls 2016
Rock Babe News
Babes
Photos
Connect
Events Calendar
iHeartMedia Communities
Facebook
Discount Deals
Advertise
Job Opportunities
Contests
Free Movie Friday
Win tickets to Costaki Economopoulos!
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Can You Guess the Band Without the Lead Singer?
Bob & Tom Every Weeekday Morning
57 Misheard Lyrics
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Win: Tickets to the movies from Atom Tickets!
previous
next
On-Air Now
3pm - 7pm
Days After Death, a Body Remains Alive
Why January 29th Matters In Rock History
PHOTOS: The Best of Our 2017 iHeart80s Party
Stink Bugs Can Change the Taste of Your Wine
Man Who Killed 21 Cats May Be Deemed a Sex Offender
You Can Get David Bowie's 'Genie' Handwriting For $50k
Why January 28th Matters In Rock History
Audioslave, 'Like a Stone' - Classic Video
Actor John Hurt Has Died At The Age Of 77
Bakersfield Cigarfest 2017!
Joan Jett Does The Mary Tyler Moore TV Theme Song
Young Surfer Unknowingly Shares Wave With Shark
x
See Full Playlist
98.5 The Fox
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from 98.5 The Fox to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.