Toggle navigation
98.5 The Fox - Bakersfield's Classic Rock
98.5 The Fox - Bakersfield's Classic Rock
On-Air
Bob & Tom
Maria Milito
Mike Bell
Nikki Sixx
Big Rig
Doc Reno
Ken Dashow
Morgen
View Full Schedule
Music
Listen on iHeartRadio
Just Played
Media
Fake-A-Palooza 2016
Bikini Calendar Girls 2016
Rock Babe News
Babes
Photos
Connect
Events Calendar
iHeartMedia Communities
Facebook
Discount Deals
Advertise
Job Opportunities
Contests
Free Movie Friday
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Honda wants to send you to Houston to hang with the busiest man in football
Win tickets to the Traxxas Monster Truck Demolition Tour
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
RAMS: News, Pics, Schedule & More!
Bob & Tom Every Weeekday Morning
Can You Guess Who Has These Tattoos?
Win: A Family 4 pack of tickets!
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Win: Tickets to the movies from Atom Tickets!
previous
next
On-Air Now
5am - 10am
Why January 16th Matters In Rock History
PHOTOS: 20 Interesting Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Facts You Didn't Know
The Weird Story of a Cup That Led Cops to Robbery Suspect
Guy Finds Swastikas in His Boot Prints
An Extreme Sport Few Are Brave Enough to Try
Why January 15th Matters In Rock History
Bad News: Booze Gives You the Munchies, Too
Too Busy for Daily Workouts? That's OK
Why January 14th Matters In Rock History
PHOTOS: 13 Things Not To Do on Friday the 13th
Rolling Stone Magazine Picks The Top 30 Sports Movies Of All Time. I Disagree...
These Are the 5 Most Stressful Jobs in 2017
x
See Full Playlist
98.5 The Fox
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from 98.5 The Fox to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.